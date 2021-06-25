Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.36 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $41.36 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001142 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 177% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 90,831,920 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

