Bean Cash Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $58.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,226,666,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

