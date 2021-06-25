Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 456.67 ($5.97).

BEZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 325.10 ($4.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 317.48. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 459.40 ($6.00).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

