Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $42,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 127,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $30.25 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

