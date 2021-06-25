Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDRFY. Citigroup raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold.

BDRFY opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $25.13.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

