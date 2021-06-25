Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQNR. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. 137,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,417. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,007,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 64,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 57,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the period.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.