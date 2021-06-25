Berenberg Bank Upgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CRH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.03.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.03. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,027,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,270,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 668,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,565,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

