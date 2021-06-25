Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 301,514 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,169,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,514 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of SS&C Technologies worth $151,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.27. 3,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.45 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.28.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

