Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 332,486 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11,293.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $140,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI traded down $6.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $526.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,427. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $323.50 and a one year high of $533.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.64.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

