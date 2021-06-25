Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,091 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Anthem worth $127,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

Anthem stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.45. The stock has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

