Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $111,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $527.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,857. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.14. The firm has a market cap of $233.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.14 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

