Bessemer Group Inc. Has $102.22 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Lam Research worth $102,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $633.66. 11,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $626.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

