Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 7,762,653 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 940,927.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,762,653 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $116,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,996,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,183,000 after purchasing an additional 344,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 788,973 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,252,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,781,000 after acquiring an additional 228,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,761,000 after acquiring an additional 287,981 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,617 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,187. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $15.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.11.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

