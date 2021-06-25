Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives “Buy” Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued their buy rating on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XAIR. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 133.04% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.