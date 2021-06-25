BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BBL opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,007,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,538,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.