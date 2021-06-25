Bifrost Price Tops $0.0851 on Major Exchanges (BFC)

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Bifrost has a market capitalization of $42.37 million and $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bifrost coin can currently be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bifrost has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00054418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00582412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038906 BTC.

Bifrost is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

