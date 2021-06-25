Bitradio Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $55,586.57 and $41.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00360696 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,102,897 coins and its circulating supply is 10,102,892 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

