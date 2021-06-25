BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), RTT News reports. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BB stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 526,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,345,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.