BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), RTT News reports. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BB opened at $12.68 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BB. Canaccord Genuity cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

