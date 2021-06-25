BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CIBC

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

BlackBerry stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

