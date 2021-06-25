BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

NYSE BB opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

