BlackRock Inc. Buys 316,299 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,566,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invacare worth $44,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Invacare during the first quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invacare by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invacare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Invacare by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.33. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

