BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645,504 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $47,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 47.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $155,269.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,212,206 shares in the company, valued at $46,460,632.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $121,136.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,212,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,713,364.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,795 shares of company stock worth $2,028,845. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.15 and a beta of 1.32. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.