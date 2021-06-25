BlackRock Inc. Sells 710,916 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $46,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,960.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 340,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 323,774 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,677,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.