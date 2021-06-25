Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Purchases $102,250.00 in Stock

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 5,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

