Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after buying an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after buying an additional 302,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $43.15 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

