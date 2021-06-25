Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 776 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $3,492,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.