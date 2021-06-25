Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,858 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

Shares of A stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $148.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,277.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

