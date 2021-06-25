Blair William & Co. IL Sells 37,346 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,346 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kemper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period. WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 87.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMPR stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

