Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $47,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT opened at $90.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.56. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

