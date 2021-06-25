BlueSpruce Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,166,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,831,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.8% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

ABT traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $112.98. 108,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,550,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

