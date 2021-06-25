BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 57.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $260,111.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,013,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,199.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,589 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,058 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

