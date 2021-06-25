BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 27,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCU shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.46.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

