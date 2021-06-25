BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $39,000 Holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Saga Communications by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saga Communications by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saga Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

SGA opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $129.77 million, a PE ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.14. Saga Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $28.58.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

