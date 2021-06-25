BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,883 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $42,466.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $186,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,245.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $454,451 over the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXDX opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $516.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.94.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

