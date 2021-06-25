BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,365 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HSBC were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

HSBC stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

