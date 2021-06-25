Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1,473.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

