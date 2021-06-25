Bounty0x Price Hits $0.0020 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $454,880.63 and $13,179.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00581280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038794 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.