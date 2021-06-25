BOX Token (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0257

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $33.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00011141 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00141666 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

