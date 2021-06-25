BP (LON:BP) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of BP (LON:BP) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 365 ($4.77).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of BP to a top pick rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 378.75 ($4.95).

BP stock opened at GBX 324.30 ($4.24) on Thursday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The stock has a market cap of £65.63 billion and a PE ratio of -8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 312.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. BP’s payout ratio is currently -37.13%.

In other BP news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 15,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £47,088 ($61,520.77). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £315.25 ($411.88).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

