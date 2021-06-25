Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,663,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $88,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,466,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after purchasing an additional 799,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,255,000 after purchasing an additional 303,956 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,542,000 after purchasing an additional 174,677 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BRC opened at $57.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. Brady Co. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.