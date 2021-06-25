BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

BWAY opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.93 million, a PE ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.29.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 131.4% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 555,779 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.