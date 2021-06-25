Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 103,484 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,484 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $36,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,681. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $69.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

