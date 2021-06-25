Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 43,290 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,290 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $30,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $90,718,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $75,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

DLTR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.93. 16,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,048. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.56. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.