Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,006 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $24,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $172,032,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $153,942,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.90. 7,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,468. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.94. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.04.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.18.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 592,227 shares of company stock valued at $188,354,375. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

