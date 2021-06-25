Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 37,551 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,551 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $40,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.31. 9,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,303. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

