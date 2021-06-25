Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

FRA:BNR opened at €79.40 ($93.41) on Monday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €76.28.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

