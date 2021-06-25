Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA:BNR opened at €79.40 ($93.41) on Monday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €76.28.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.