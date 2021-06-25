Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

MNRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 673.68%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $358,332.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 24,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $439,110.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 428.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

