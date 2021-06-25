British Land (LON:BLND) PT Raised to GBX 600

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 480 ($6.27).

LON:BLND opened at GBX 513.80 ($6.71) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 516.66. The stock has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a PE ratio of -4.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.49%.

In related news, insider Tim Score bought 4,871 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,990.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

