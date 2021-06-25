Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $91,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $469.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.00 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,750 shares of company stock worth $1,260,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

